Texas Library Association draws thousands to Fort Worth, ignites book ban debate

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth City Council unanimously approved a $74 million, 12-year contract with Axon Enterprises on April 27, 2022 that will provide Fort Worth Police with new technology they hope will increase transparency.The contract provides more tasers, license plate readers, and body camera systems which automatically turn on when a weapon is drawn. "It will be very helpful in case an officer forgets to turn a camera on," said Fort Worth Mayor pro tempore Gyna Bivens.She hopes the new technology will allow body camera footage to be quickly available at all times. "My biggest concern, as expressed...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO