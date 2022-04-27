ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee police chase ends in crash at car lot

By Kristin Pierce, WISN 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash right in front of a car lot ... again. Hart Auto captured the crash on surveillance video at 76th Street and Villard Avenue. "There were police...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Molson Coors, Milwaukee police investigate

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said "several" shots were fired near Molson Coors on Wednesday morning, April 27. The facility was placed on lockdown. Around 10:30 a.m., police said an unknown suspect fired several shots near 37th and Highland. It does not appear anything was hit at this time. In a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit ends in Mukwonago, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men will soon face criminal charges following a police pursuit that started in Milwaukee – and ended on I-43 in Mukwonago on Tuesday evening, April 26. Officials say 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Milwaukee police officers spotted a vehicle near 10th and Mineral that was wanted in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Double shooting injures teenager in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that left a teen injured. It happened about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police said a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee and a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee arrived at a hospital on their own. They were expected to survive their injuries. The circumstances...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

3 young people shot in Milwaukee; 13-year-old girl dies

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side. Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot. The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
The Independent

Video shows alleged road rage driver ram a woman before repeatedly driving over her

A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.Union County prosecutors said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

Grandmother of slain 13-year-old says family is hurting as her 10-year-old sister recovers from injuries

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The grandmother of 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson, who was shot dead over the weekend, said her family is determined to see justice served. On Sunday night, April 24, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the south side of Milwaukee. Police were called to S. 5th Place and Rogers where Shanaria Wilson was shot dead; her 10-year-old sister, Shyier, was injured by the shooting and an 18-year-old male was also hurt.
MILWAUKEE, WI

