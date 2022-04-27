ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Tallulah gets $100,000 grant for sidewalk upgrades

By Vallery Maravi
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9GeE_0fLGPCQy00

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – In hopes to improve some of the main sidewalks in The City of Tallulah, the city has received a $100,000 grant, and now the city is planning to repair over 1,500 linear feet of sidewalks.

Some Tallulah residents are frustrated over broken sidewalks in the area, and have safety concerns.

“We will be glad because you see people walking all the time and they have to walk on the road because the sidewalks aren’t in great shape. So, I’d be amazed and happy to see them get fixed.” Says one local resident, Jon Gorman.

The city received the grant as part of the ‘Recreational Trails Program’ that will be an 80/20 match between the federal government, covering 80% of it. In their partnership with both Southern University/LSU Ag Center and Healthy Communities Madison, Healthy Communities Madison is expected to cover the other 20%.

“Yeah, we need a straight sidewalk, you know. Kids will be out here riding their bikes and stuff, so they won’t fall.” Says another resident, Laja Simms.

The funding was considered if the project led to recreational opportunities around the area such as Fairgrounds Park, and the downtown area. Repaired sidewalks include from the Post Office to Van Zelfden Street, making it safe and accessible for all residents of all ages.

“But there are some parts where you can’t tell where the grass ends and where the sidewalk starts because it’s all cracked up. So I really would love to see it all fixed up.” Added Gorman.

City officials say the ultimate goal is to provide safe routes for pedestrians and those in motorized vehicles to the city center and to recreational opportunities along the way. City officials say some future plans include applying for grant funds to upgrade the Fairgrounds Park.

They say they are working with a local family to have the parcel of land next to the Post Office donated to the City, so that the city can build a small pocket park for the neighborhood including park benches, tables, and individual exercise equipment.

Residents would be able to walk through it, exercise and even ride their bikes and scooters safely.

The project is expected to begin the fall of 2022 and it will be completed by Summer of 2023

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Kingsport Times-News

City cuts the net on new pickleball courts in Riverview

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department has “cut the net” on two new pickleball courts at Riverview Park. City officials held the ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,”...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallulah, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Second South Grand Street shooting suspect arrested, Monroe woman charged with Obstruction of Justice

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — After the South Grand Street shooting, Monroe Police made contact with 29-year-old Elnora Lynesha Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:40 AM, and asked about 34-year-old Thomas R. Jackson’s involvement in the shooting. Officers also advised Williams to contact detectives who were over the case. According to officers, they received information […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Equipment#Urban Construction#Kard#The Post Office
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Traffic stops leads to Monroe man jailed for several drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 25, 2022, Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1996 Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Grammont Street and South 21st Street. As officers exited their patrol unit, the passenger of the Jeep Cherokee, 40-year-old Kristin Wade, exited the vehicle and walked into the front yard of […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Duo arrested after search of alleged drug dealer’s apartment in Louisiana uncovers heroin, pot, meth, cocaine, gun and more

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Numerous complaints led to an investigation into possible drug activity at an apartment complex on South Baptist Rd. Surveillance was subsequently set up at the apartment complex mentioned in these complaints. “Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto, 46 was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, […]
HAMMOND, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy