San Antonio, TX

City taking in record sales tax revenue in addition to higher property values

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeowners are worried about rising property tax bills now that home values have skyrocketed, but a different kind of tax is already bringing in record revenue for the City of San Antonio. It's the sales tax you pay every time you make a purchase. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila investigates...

BobVila

7 Home Renovations That Will Definitely Raise Your Property Taxes

Counties calculate property taxes using two primary factors: a home’s assessed value and the local millage, or “mill,” rate. A county assessor usually determines a property’s value based on the price of similar homes that recently sold. Once s home’s value is determined, that number is multiplied by the local mill rate.
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are offering a gas stimulus payment?

Gas prices have surpassed $4 on average for the country, but some states have seen an even larger increase. These states are offering stimulus payments or tax breaks. Some states are offering their residents stimulus payments to help offset the expensive increase. The war between Russia and Ukraine has only...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Avondale woman says IRS still hasn't processed claim to correct $29,000 tax bill from 2019

CINCINNATI — The IRS website says it currently has more than 10 million unprocessed individual tax returns dating back to 2021 alone. It usually only has about 1 million outstanding returns going into tax season. Experts say those delays and other systemic issues in the IRS help perpetuate the cycle of poverty for marginalized people, especially Black Americans.
INCOME TAX
The Atlantic

$100 Million to Cut the Time Tax

A mother in Louisiana is struggling to pay her bills and decides to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, better known as food stamps. She starts to fill out the state’s 26-page, 8,350-word application. Page one instructs her to distinguish between SNAP and two other programs, the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program and the Kinship Care Subsidy Program, providing a schematic on what to fill out depending on which she wants to apply for. Page three lets her know that she needs to collect paperwork or data in up to 13 different categories—pharmacy printouts from the past three months, four pay stubs, baptismal certificates, proof of who lives in the home. Page six includes details on drug court and “alternatives to abortion”; page seven outlines the penalties if she misuses her benefits by, for example, spending them on a cruise ship or at a psychic. Page 15 asks her to detail her income from 24 different sources; page 16 asks about 14 different housing expenses; page 19 asks about 10 types of assets members of her family might own. The process is invasive, time-consuming, and confusing. She might never finish the application. If she does, she could be rejected for doing the paperwork wrong.
LOUISIANA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022

We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax credit payments, were broad-based and sent out to tens of millions of Americans, those are a thing of the past from the federal government now.
INCOME TAX
Next Avenue

Tax Tips for Entrepreneurs with New Small Businesses

As she celebrates one year in business, Patricia Wynn gets expert advice on how to tackle taxes. Editor’s note: In this series, Next Avenue will follow Patricia Wynn as she embarks on becoming an entrepreneur with her North Carolina lifestyle assistant business. Future installments will note her progress, with advice for her and for other midlife entrepreneurs.
INCOME TAX

