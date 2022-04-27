ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile mammogram van coming to Hinesville Monday

By Joseph Leonard
 2 days ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A mobile mammogram van will be in Hinesville Monday for 2D and 3D screenings.

The van will be sitting at 100 Pafford St. from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Mammograms are recommended annually for women 40 years and older.

Those who are uninsured or underinsured may qualify for a free screening.

St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Bradwell Institute are jointly providing the mobile van. Those interested in making an appointment can call 912-819-6140.

