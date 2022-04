High school employee was caught on video lifting a student by his shirt and neck, and throwing him to the ground after the unidentified teen used the N-word in the classroom. Despite the minor’s use of the racial slur, the school employee’s response was not appropriate, officials said. The 26-year-old campus monitor, who had been with the school district for only a week, resigned shortly after the incident. He was working as a campus monitor at the high school and not a teacher. He was in charge of a classroom full of children on in school suspension.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO