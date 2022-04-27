ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Why you should track the NFL Draft before the LA Rams pick

By Bret Stuter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, you’re just under 48 hours away, and the question has been gnawing at the back of your brain… Should you plan to monitor the 2022 NFL Draft before the LA Rams pick? After all, the Rams are absolutely no way going to trade into the first round of this draft....

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
Draft grades for Ravens day one picks and moves

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens used the first night of the NFL draft to add a couple of talented players while letting one go at the same time. They drafted safety Kyle Hamilton from the University of Notre Dame with the 14th pick. Then after trading away wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd pick, they made another trade with the Buffalo Bills to drop down to No. 25. With that pick, they selected center Tyler Linderbaum out of the University of Iowa.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make smartest move of the draft so far

During the initial night of the NFL draft on Thursday night, first time watchers could have easily been fooled to think that the enormous magnitude of trades was a normal thing. However, last night’s plethora of trades, including the one with the Buccaneers, was certainly an anomaly, setting the record for most trades in the first round ever with nine.
TAMPA, FL
Aaron Rodgers gives update on Debo Samuel-Packers trade rumors

For all those wondering if the Packers will trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel after passing on first-round targets, Aaron Rodgers has an update. Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show live to give his opinion on the Packers’ NFL Draft plans. While Green Bay didn’t select a wideout as Rodgers would’ve hoped, if he’s learned anything over the last few years, it’s to trust the vision Brian Gutekunst and the front office have laid out.
GREEN BAY, WI
Inglewood, CA
ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
Rams’ Aaron Donald Purchases Massive $17M LA Compound

While Aaron Donald continues to negotiate with the Rams about returning to the Super Bowl champions, the star defensive tackle has completed talks on a new Los Angeles home. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has purchased a sprawling 12,000-square-foot English Country-style house in the Hidden Hills gated community for $17.1 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PFT’s one and only 2022 NFL mock draft

The draft starts Thursday. That means time is running short for mock drafts. Since everyone and their uncle’s mailman’s cousin has a mock draft, we’re continuing to post one, too. I don’t like mock drafts. Some say they’re a vehicle for framing conversations. They’re actually a crutch....
Malik Willis Is Trending Ahead Of The NFL Draft Tonight

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is trending on social media ahead of tonight’s first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In the months leading up to Draft Day, Willis has gained steam as one of the top quarterback options in this year’s selection pool. The overwhelming consensus is that the exciting dual-threat QB will be picked up somewhere in the first round.
What time does the NFL Draft start?

(WHTM) – The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night live from Las Vegas on abc27. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins with the Draft Day Preview show on abc27 at 7:30 p.m. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock at 8 p.m. Thirty two picks will be made on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
Buccaneers have another bold option with first pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers saw how the board fell during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and figured the options would be just as good by trading back into the second round. The 2022 NFL Draft is off to a great start for the Buccaneers. Trading back may not be the most exciting option for fans that stayed up late to see who their team would target, but they will soon discover that this was the best-possible option.
TAMPA, FL
How'd Broncos Make Out in Past Drafts Without a First-Round Pick?

The 2022 NFL draft isn’t the first time the Denver Broncos won’t be drafting in the first round. However, it’s been a long time since the Broncos traded away that first-round pick before draft day. In 2012, the Broncos traded down in the first round, then traded...
DENVER, CO
2022 NFL Draft: Lessons learned from the first round

The 2022 NFL Draft has kicked off, and there are already ready plenty of lessons to be learned from how general managers and team-builders handled the first round. From the latest trends to how the teams really felt about certain positions in the 2022 class, the league gave us a few answers to some of the questions that captivated our minds leading up to the draft.
2022 NFL draft trade tracker: Every deal for a first-round pick

We tracked every first-round trade involving the 2022 NFL draft, from trades that occurred nearly two years ago to ones that occurred the first night of the draft. They each play an integral part in telling the complete story of the NFL draft. Here are all of the draft-pick deals...
2022 NFL Draft NFC Team Needs

Key Players Lost: WR (Christian Kirk), OLB (Chandler Jones), RB (Chase Edmonds), ILB (Jordan Hicks), DE (Jordan Phillips) The team is in a position to pursue one of the top CBs in this draft. They have very few CBs on their roster and should add at least 2. The Cards will miss Chandler Jones the most after losing him in free agency; he was a vital part of their defensive pass rush. It wouldn’t hurt to inject some youth on the Edge. There’s also a need for a rotational player on their 3-4 DL. There is a need for depth at OL although there are solid starters in place that don’t make it a huge need. Christian Kirk may have gotten a mega-deal in free agency, but I don’t think that WR is a huge need for the Cards-maybe late 3rd day.
