Are the Penguins Finished? Team, Sullivan Admit Lack of Confidence & Readiness (+)

By Dan Kingerski
 2 days ago
Kasperi Kapanen admitted the Pittsburgh Penguins lack confidence. Rickard Rakell admitted his team lacked pushback against the Edmonton Oilers and frustration grew when things didn’t go their way in the Oilers 5-1 win at PPG Paints Arena. Connor McDavid had four points and Edmonton outclassed the former Stanley...

Problems Mount as Playoffs Near; Penguins Crash in 5-1 Loss to McDavid, Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins struggles against good teams and similar problems giving up goals immediately after scoring were on full display on Tuesday. Less than 30 seconds after Jeff Carter tied the game in the second period, the Penguins relinquished the lead and were never again even. Connor McDavid had four points, including a deal-clinching goal in the third period, as Edmonton was too much for the Penguins, 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena.
Crosby, Penguins searching for spark as playoffs loom

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports is alive and well. It's the latest iteration of the group that has reached the postseason 16 straight years and counting that's in trouble. The Pittsburgh Penguins head into Friday's regular-season finale in search of consistency,...
Dan’s Daily: Vegas Whiffs on Playoffs, Surprising Penguins News

Perhaps Jack Eichel thought he hit the jackpot when the Vegas Golden Knights snatched him out of the perennial last-place Buffalo Sabres. New city but not a new result as the Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins had some earth-moving news, too. Penguins President/CEO David Morehouse tendered his resignation effective immediately. An NHLPA poll showed admiration for Sidney Crosby, and PHN didn’t spare feelings.
Penguins Clinch 3rd with 1 Point, Game 82: Lines, Preview, Odds vs. CBJ

The records don’t matter. The Pittsburgh Penguins final regular season of the game is about one point. If the Penguins gain a point, they clinch third place and face the New York Rangers in the Metro Division playoffs. If they lose to the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena, the Washington Capitals have a chance to snatch third place with a regulation win, relegating the Penguins to the second wild card and the Atlantic Division playoffs.
Crosby Veers from Script on Letang, Malkin Future: ‘It’s Not Going to Last Forever’

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby veered from the script on Thursday. The company line has been to ignore or claim to ignore the potential end of the greatest team core in the salary cap era and one of the greatest team nuclei in NHL history. Instead, Crosby admitted the unknown and wistfully acknowledged the end of Crosby-Malkin-Letang could be near.
Morehouse Out as Penguins CEO; Burke, Acklin Run Operations

David Morehouse stepped down as CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. After 16 years at the head of the Penguins organization, Morehouse informed new owners, the Fenway Group, that he was stepping down. The Fenway Group accepted his resignation effective immediately. Morehouse led the Penguins since a rumored power...
David Morehouse steps down as CEO of Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Morehouse has stepped down as CEO of the Penguins.The news was announced Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group."After sixteen amazing and rewarding years as a senior executive with the Pittsburgh Penguins, I am stepping down today as president and CEO," Morehouse said in a release. "I want to thank Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux for taking a chance on me in 2007 and giving this Pittsburgh kid the dream of a lifetime to run his hometown hockey team. During those 16 years I've been lucky enough that this never felt like a "job." It always felt like a partnership – with ownership, players, coaches, staff, and Pittsburgh fans. We had some incredible times together, including three Stanley Cups and watching Pittsburgh turn into a true hockey town."Brian Burke and Kevin Acklin will lead the day-to-day operations of the team, according to the release.  Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in April 2007. He was named CEO in August 2010. Pittsburgh won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. 
Dan’s Daily: Capitals Faceplant, Penguins Up the Tempo at Practice

The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t exactly Sweatin’ to the Oldies, but they put in a spirited 40-minute practice at the UPMC Lemieux Complex. It was an early-season type Mike Sullivan affair with activity in every corner and plenty of 5v5 skating. Sidney Crosby expressed his appreciation for being named team MVP. The Washington Capitals busted with a chance to claim third place, and so did the Tampa Bay Lightning, who could fall to the wild card. And the Florida Panthers claimed a franchise first.
Readying for the Flyers Offseason: RFAs

The Philadelphia Flyers continue to lose, which isn’t bad considering the draft odds at stake. Chuck Fletcher has to to prepare himself for this offseason. By preparation, I mean he has to give the reins to Daniel Briere. He’s better suited to turn this storied franchise around. Currently,...
Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Collapse, Washington Wastes Chance to Pass

The Pittsburgh Penguins collapsed on Tuesday night, but it was only part of a more significant season collapse. The Washington Capitals wasted their chance to pass the Penguins and claim third place in the Metro Division, thus avoiding the Florida Panthers in Round One. The Carolina Hurricanes clinched the Metro by beating the New York Rangers. The Vegas Golden Knights needed a regulation win to control their playoff fate, but their shootout loss to Dallas means their longshot bid remains dependent on others. And Auston Matthews became the first American-born player to pop 60 goals.
3 Rangers 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

The 2021-22 season will mark the New York Rangers’ return to the Stanley Cup playoffs after a four-year absence. The hiring of head coach Gerard Gallant has made a difference for the Rangers, who have improved dramatically and exceeded expectations after multiple years of rebuilding. I thought the Rangers would be a better team than in previous years but would qualify for the postseason as a wild-card team and not as one of the top three franchises in the Metropolitan Division.
Devils’ Jimmy Vesey Shines Despite Loss to Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils played their final road game of the season last night against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The game resulted in a 6-3 loss for the visiting team, who were unable to come back from a bad start after giving up two goals on five shots. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s team rallied late in the last few minutes of the third period scoring two goals, but it was not enough to earn a win away from Prudential Center, as the team finished the 2021-22 campaign with a road record of 11-26-4. While there were plenty of negatives to take away from the game including poor puck management, there was at least one positive thanks to the play of Jimmy Vesey.
