Cyclist rescued after fall down cliff near Pinnacle Mountain

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A cyclist had to be rescued Tuesday evening after falling 30 feet off a cliff near Pinnacle Mountain.

According to Pulaski County officials, the biker was on a trail near the Pinnacle Mountain Visitor Center when they fell down the mountainside.

Investigators say the person suffered a head injury in the fall.

Several agencies assisted in the rescue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.