Pulaski County, AR

Cyclist rescued after fall down cliff near Pinnacle Mountain

By Chris Counts
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A cyclist had to be rescued Tuesday evening after falling 30 feet off a cliff near Pinnacle Mountain.

According to Pulaski County officials, the biker was on a trail near the Pinnacle Mountain Visitor Center when they fell down the mountainside.

Investigators say the person suffered a head injury in the fall.

Several agencies assisted in the rescue.

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

