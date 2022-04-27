Wallenpaupack Comes Back to Beat Scranton 7-4 as Buckhorns Remain Undefeated in Baseball

Kurt Weber is a longtime Cincinnati Reds fan, so the Parkland High baseball coach knows that there are plenty of ups and downs in his favorite sport. His favorite MLB team used to be known as the Big Red Machine. Now, they’re starting seasons with 3-14 records. Weber’s own Parkland team encountered some downs last week, losing a 2-1, 12-inning game to Liberty Wednesday night and falling to ...
Junior Connor Daly threw his second no-hitter of the season and went 3-for-4 with a home run for Burlington City in a 13-0 victory over visiting Doane Academy in Burlington. Daly, who has made just three starts this season, struck out 11 and walked two in the five-inning game and was one of three Burlington City players with three hits.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Huskies baseball team leads the PSAC in homeruns. A whopping 66 this season for Mike Collins group. Redshirt senior Ben Newbert hit #17 recently setting a new single season record for homers. And Kyle Ofier another redshirt senior from Pittston Area the switch hitting 2nd baseman clobbered 7 homeruns in a single week claiming the PSAC Player of the week award and the Atlantic Region athlete of the week.
Easton Area High School’s football team has celebrated important victories at Cottingham Stadium for decades. Now, after the complete overhaul of the facility, the boys lacrosse team can add to that legacy, too. The Red Rovers defeated previously unbeaten Freedom 11-5 in a rainy Eastern Pennsylvania Conference showdown on...
The college pick is in for Cedar Cliff point guard Charlie Werner. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder told PennLive that he committed to play at Mississippi University of Women earlier this week. “I have been in contact with coach (Dean)...
Parkland won for the sixth consecutive time and got its 10th win in its last 11 games with a 10-0 win over Allentown Central Catholic in one of the few Eastern Pennsylvania Conference softball games played on Wednesday. Cassidy Sweeney had two hits including a 3-run triple and Cecilia Quiroz had a 2-run single for the Trojans, who cliched a District 11 tournament berth and improved to 10-3 ...
Add "All-State" to Vatijah Davis' growing resume.
Pennsylvania sports writers announced Thursday afternoon the 2022 varsity girls basketball All-State team, naming Davis as the lone Pocono representative. More than 70 reporters from around the Commonwealth took part in the voting process.
Will Youngman and Teddy Kraus combined on a one-hitter as Wyoming Seminary edged Nanticoke Area 2-1 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball. Youngman pitched 5.2 innings of no-hit ball, striking out 10, but reached his 100-pitch limit and was replaced by...
Nearly three weeks later, Lake-Lehman was able to hold off Nanticoke Area for a 5-4 victory in Wyoming Valley Conference softball Thursday. The game was suspended April 8 because of inclement weather with Lehman ahead 5-1 in the third inning. Nanticoke...
DUNMORE, Pa. — There was a healthy debate this year in the sports department on who to give our Super 16 Trophy to in girls basketball. Dunmore, Jim Thorpe, Southern Columbia, and Northumberland Christian all had compelling arguments, but in the end, only one team could finish number one.
Central Dauphin senior center Caroline Shiery and Cumberland Valley sophomore Jill Jekot were among four Mid-Penn basketball standouts honored Thursday with the release of the 2022 Pa. Sportswriters’ 6A All-State Girls Basketball team. Shiery and Jekot were first-team selections, while Cedar Cliff freshman Olivia Jones made the second team....
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Charly Schlauch from Bloomsburg wins the girl's 100 hurdles in 15.41 seconds. Jake Rose from Southern Columbia wins the boy's 110 high hurdles in 14.64 seconds. Andy Guttshall from Bloomsburg wins the girl's 100 meter dash in 13.30 seconds.
Twenty WPIAL girls basketball players earned all-state honors Thursday, and Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski was named Class 2A Coach of the Year after leading the Lancers to a state championship this winter. Nine WPIAL players earned first-team honors, including Neshannock teammates Neleh Nogay and Mairan Haggerty, who guided the Lancers...
Rahsool Diggins.Image via RawSportsFilms at YouTube. Archbishop Wood alum Rahsool Diggins has traded in his UConn jersey for a UMass one. Howard Herman covered Diggins’ transition in The Berkshire Eagle.
Shortly after Bishop McDevitt’s Jon Tang ran up the score in the third set — love-15, love-30, love-40, game, set, match — against East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic Thursday in the Mid-Penn Conference 2A championship second round of singles, Jovic’s leg cramps got the best of him.
