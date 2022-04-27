Wallenpaupack Comes Back to Beat Scranton 7-4 as Buckhorns Remain Undefeated in Baseball

Junior Connor Daly threw his second no-hitter of the season and went 3-for-4 with a home run for Burlington City in a 13-0 victory over visiting Doane Academy in Burlington. Daly, who has made just three starts this season, struck out 11 and walked two in the five-inning game and was one of three Burlington City players with three hits.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO