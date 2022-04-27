ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Wallenpaupack Comes Back to Beat Scranton 7-4 as Buckhorns Remain Undefeated in Baseball

WNEP-TV 16
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCRANTON, Pa. — The Wallenpaupack baseball team...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Tuesday’s varsity baseball report: Parkland bounces back; Northampton extends Emmaus skid

Kurt Weber is a longtime Cincinnati Reds fan, so the Parkland High baseball coach knows that there are plenty of ups and downs in his favorite sport. His favorite MLB team used to be known as the Big Red Machine. Now, they’re starting seasons with 3-14 records. Weber’s own Parkland team encountered some downs last week, losing a 2-1, 12-inning game to Liberty Wednesday night and falling to ...
EMMAUS, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Huskies Baseball Team Setting New Homerun Records This Season

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Huskies baseball team leads the PSAC in homeruns. A whopping 66 this season for Mike Collins group. Redshirt senior Ben Newbert hit #17 recently setting a new single season record for homers. And Kyle Ofier another redshirt senior from Pittston Area the switch hitting 2nd baseman clobbered 7 homeruns in a single week claiming the PSAC Player of the week award and the Atlantic Region athlete of the week.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Scranton, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff guard Charlie Werner makes his college pick

The college pick is in for Cedar Cliff point guard Charlie Werner. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder told PennLive that he committed to play at Mississippi University of Women earlier this week. “I have been in contact with coach (Dean)...
CAMP HILL, PA
The Morning Call

Wednesday’s Varsity Softball: Parkland wins sixth straight

Parkland won for the sixth consecutive time and got its 10th win in its last 11 games with a 10-0 win over Allentown Central Catholic in one of the few Eastern Pennsylvania Conference softball games played on Wednesday. Cassidy Sweeney had two hits including a 3-run triple and Cecilia Quiroz had a 2-run single for the Trojans, who cliched a District 11 tournament berth and improved to 10-3 ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckhorns
Times Leader

H.S. Baseball: Wyoming Seminary gets combined one-hitter

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Will Youngman and Teddy Kraus combined on a one-hitter as Wyoming Seminary edged Nanticoke Area 2-1 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball. Youngman pitched 5.2 innings of no-hit ball, striking out 10, but reached his 100-pitch limit and was replaced by...
Newswatch 16

Lady Bucks claim Super 16 Trophy

DUNMORE, Pa. — There was a healthy debate this year in the sports department on who to give our Super 16 Trophy to in girls basketball. Dunmore, Jim Thorpe, Southern Columbia, and Northumberland Christian all had compelling arguments, but in the end, only one team could finish number one.
DUNMORE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphn’s Caroline Shiery, Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot headline four Mid-Penn basketball stars on 6A All-State team

Central Dauphin senior center Caroline Shiery and Cumberland Valley sophomore Jill Jekot were among four Mid-Penn basketball standouts honored Thursday with the release of the 2022 Pa. Sportswriters’ 6A All-State Girls Basketball team. Shiery and Jekot were first-team selections, while Cedar Cliff freshman Olivia Jones made the second team....
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WNEP-TV 16

Southern Columbia At Bloomsburg Track And Field Meet

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Charly Schlauch from Bloomsburg wins the girl's 100 hurdles in 15.41 seconds. Jake Rose from Southern Columbia wins the boy's 110 high hurdles in 14.64 seconds. Andy Guttshall from Bloomsburg wins the girl's 100 meter dash in 13.30 seconds.
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy