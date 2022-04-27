ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death

nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”. A 14-year-old received his first day in court in Chippewa Falls and faces several charges in connection to the death of 10-year-old Lily...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 7

Lori Abdul
2d ago

hope they charge him as a adult can do the crime then can do the time !

Reply
7
Kevin Todd
