ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

New Moon Knight Poster Teases Latest God to Join Series

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just hours away from another episode of Moon Knight, and Marvel Studios is celebrating the occasion by releasing another teaser poster for it. Instead of character posters, the collateral supporting the series has been tied to items that pop up within the show, and the latest item could point toward...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 3 Has Marvel Fans Thinking They've Spotted a Major Black Panther Connection

Moon Knight Episode 3 certainly opens a much wider door on the mystery of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) – as well as the larger supernatural world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In "The Friendly Type" Marc Spector gets pulled into a desparate gamble by Khonshu: summoning the other Egyptian gods to the Great Pyramid of Giza to discuss what to do about the looming threat posed by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the Goddess Ammit that he serves. That meeting of gods had some interesting figures in attendance – and Marvel fans think one of them was the Panther God that gives the Black Panther his powers!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Unworthy Thor Trades in His Hammer to Become the Immortal Iron Fist

An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."
TV SERIES
The Independent

Moon Knight episode five pays tribute to forgotten Marvel legend

Moon Knight episode five has subtly paid tribute to a forgotten Marvel legend.The show follows the story of Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.In one scene, a movie poster mentions the name Doug Perlin, which is a nod to Doug Moench and Don Perlin, who created Moon Knight for Marvel in the ‘70s.The tribute occurs in episode five of the Disney Plus series which stars Oscar Isaac playing a man forced to confront his...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Creator Reveals How an Egyptian Deity Poster "Changed the Entire Back Half" of the Series

Moon Knight may be focused on the struggles of a mentally-troubled hero (Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight), but the image of a certain Egyptian deity apparently changed the entire final half of Marvel's Disney+ event series. If you've seen Moon Knight Episode 4 then you can probably guess which image it is – because millions of Marvel fans currently have stuck in their heads, as well! Never did we expect the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give new life to one of the world's most ancient spiritual icons – but here we are!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Moon#Teases#God#Egyptian#The Scales Of Justice#Ma At#Fed#Horus#Tefnut#Marvel Com
ComicBook

Horror Film M3GAN Gets First Poster

The new James Wan-produced horror film M3GAN has gotten a creepy new poster. On Monday, Blumhouse shared the poster on social media with the image having a very uncanny valley sort of effect as it features a life-like doll that, given that this is a horror film, probably is just a bit on the sinister side. You can check out the poster — and it's creepy doll-like AI — for yourself below.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Blumhouse Releases Trailer for New Horror Movie Dashcam

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine protocols saw people around the world attempting to tap into creative outlets, with director Rob Savage developing, filming, and releasing the horror movie Host and earning acclaim from the genre community. The success of the adventure resulted in Blumhouse Productions taking notice, as they enlisted him to develop a new movie, with the resulting experience being Dashcam. After being showcased at a number of different festivals, Dashcam has now earned an official release date, with the film's just-released trailer teasing the terror of the experience. Check out the trailer below for Dashcam before it hits theaters and On Demand on June 3rd.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Radical Transformation for New Role

After a long hiatus and a lot of anticipation, Amazon's The Boys is finally preparing to come back for a third season. The latest batch of episodes are set to introduce a number of new elements, including Jensen Ackles' performance as Soldier Boy. The character is a unique facet of The Boys' comics and Ackles has broken the Internet several times over with the aesthetic he's bringing to the character. A new social media post from Ackles showcases that onscreen transformation, showing a series of selfies he took exactly one year ago while preparing on the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 5 Detail Reveals Heartbreaking Callback to Episode 1

Moon Knight Episode 5 had a devastating callback to the first episode of the series. Now, fans know why Steven Grant cared about his pet fish so much. "Asylum" showed that Marc Spector's little brother Randall drew a picture of a goldfish with one small fin on the day that ended up changing the Spector family's life forever. *Spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 5.* Essentially, drawing the picture of Gus the fish ended up being the last activity that Randall did before he died in an accident. Marc was tasked with looking out for his brother while exploring caves near their house. Rain began to pour down and quickly overtook the boys. The younger sibling died from the accident and Marc's mother Wendy holds it against Marc for the rest of her life. It's heartbreaking to watch on-screen. The sequence of flashbacks also se.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Wrap Gift Shows off Groot's New Design

Monday, Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn showed off the wrap gift he got from Marvel Studios for completing principal photography on the franchise's upcoming holiday special. In the gift are eight different Christmas tree ornaments, each featuring a different member of the team, including Knowhere's chief of security Cosmo. Interestingly enough, the designs also do happen to be a bit revealing when it comes from everybody's favorite monster from Planet X.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Blade Details Emerge Ahead of Summer Filming Start

If all goes to plan, Marvel's Blade reboot is going to begin production sooner rather than later. According to the latest timelines, the Mahershala Ali-starring film is expected to begin production at some point later this summer. Signaling an imminent production start, the film now even has its own production company and working title to begin shooting principal photography under.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Epic Thor: Love and Thunder Mjlonir Popcorn Buckets Unveiled at CinemaCon

When you settle into the theater to watch Thor: Love and Thunder, chances are you'll be able to scoop some popcorn out of your just purchased Mjolnir-shaped popcorn bucket. Tuesday night, theaters took to CinemaCon to show off some collectible offerings beings sold during the summer blockbuster season. Standing strong amidst every other movie in the field is Marvel's Love and Thunder, which is packing a punch with its Mjolnir bucket and more.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Drifting Home Reveals Release Date in New Poster, Trailer

Netflix is gearing up for the release of Studio Colorido's next major feature film, and has officially confirmed the release date for Drifting Home with a new trailer and poster! Studio Colorido has made a major name for themselves with not only their web anime releases over the years, but with the debuts of feature films such as Penguin Highway and Burn the Witch a few years ago. Their follow up major effort, A Whisker Away, released directly with Netflix two years ago, and now the studio will be returning to the streaming platform with their newest major studio effort, Drifting Home.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

The Justice League, DC's preeminent superhero team, dies at 62

The DC Universe's greatest cooperative of superheroes, the Justice League, is dead. On April 26 in the pages of Justice League #75, nine of the ten core members of the Justice League including Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman were gathered in deep space to battle a conglomeration of the most vicious villains in the universe known as the Dark Army and were during the fight - with only one member returning alive.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney Exec Teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Marvels, and More Footage Coming Soon

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy