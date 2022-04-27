Man faces charges following assault, robbery in Saluda
SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — A man faces charges following an assault and robbery in Saluda.
On Tuesday, April 26, authorities say officers responded to a home on Windward Acres Road where deputies learned Justin Whitt assaulted a man while robbing him.
Whitt then fled into the woods on foot.
Bloodhounds later found him off of Cold Harbor Road after stealing a kayak and trying to escape into Lake Murray.
Whitt was arrested and charged with strong-armed robbery, two counts of larceny, and trespassing.
He’s currently being held at the Saluda County Detention Center.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 1