Man faces charges following assault, robbery in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — A man faces charges following an assault and robbery in Saluda.

On Tuesday, April 26, authorities say officers responded to a home on Windward Acres Road where deputies learned Justin Whitt assaulted a man while robbing him.

Whitt then fled into the woods on foot.

Bloodhounds later found him off of Cold Harbor Road after stealing a kayak and trying to escape into Lake Murray.

Whitt was arrested and charged with strong-armed robbery, two counts of larceny, and trespassing.

He’s currently being held at the Saluda County Detention Center.

