ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

A look ahead at the upcoming free agency of Hurricanes forward Max Domi

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOl6c_0fLGLnTD00
Carolina Hurricanes center Max Domi. Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

After taking a look at the upcoming free agency situation of Vincent Trocheck, we now pivot to looking at the future of his Hurricanes teammate, Max Domi. Tuesday, Domi hit an important milestone in his career: 500 NHL games played. Domi is famously the son of enforcer Tie Domi, who spent the majority of his career with just one team: the Toronto Maple Leafs. The stability that Tie Domi found once he established himself in Toronto is not something Max has managed in his career, and as a pending unrestricted free agent, the second Domi looks set to potentially land on the fifth NHL team of his career, despite being just 27 years old.

As we previously mentioned when going over the situation of Trocheck, the Hurricanes already have significant cap dollars tied to their forward corps, — more specifically their top three centers — and have important extensions to consider down the line. As a result, it is likely that Domi, who arrived in Carolina as part of a buzzer-beating deadline-day trade, is a pure rental for the team. So the former London Knights star looks primed to hit the unrestricted free-agent market for the first time in his career.

But what should his market look like? Domi is a bit of an enigmatic player. He is very talented offensively, having produced at an elite level once before — when he had 72 points for the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018-19 season — and having the overall skill level to appear on highlight reels. Additionally, Domi plays with a level of energy and enthusiasm that one would expect from the son of Tie Domi, and he plays a style that allows him to quickly endear himself to fans. Although coaches have mostly preferred to keep him on the wing, Domi also has experience playing center, which adds to his value. But with those positives comes a sometimes maddening level of inconsistency, as well as a shaky defensive game. Domi butted heads with coach John Tortorella in Columbus and near the end of his tenure in Montreal he found himself relegated to fourth-line center duty. So despite his intriguing package of skills and desirable work ethic, Domi’s overall offering as a free agent is more mixed than it may initially seem.

All of those factors make assessing what Domi could cost on the open market a challenging prospect. With many players, there are typically some generally accurate comparable players to use as a benchmark for estimating what kind of contract a player can command in free agency. But with Domi, are there many comparables that make sense for his situation? One tool we have to assess how Domi is viewed leaguewide is his trade value. It’s not perfect, as there are a whole host of factors that go into an in-season trade that are not present in the summer, but it can paint a somewhat accurate picture.

Domi’s trade was a complicated three-way deal that involved a “cap broker” and multiple assets being swapped just to account for the financial aspects of the deal. But in the end, the Blue Jackets, the team trading Domi, got just one asset in return for him, the rights to prospect defenseman Aidan Hreschuk, a 19-year-old playing for Boston College. Hreschuk was a third-round pick in 2021 and had 8 points in 37 games in this NCAA season. If that return is any indication, Domi’s value has declined sharply since a few years ago, when he was the main return in Columbus’ Josh Anderson trade and earned a contract worth over $5M AAV.

This offseason’s market for offensive skill players is one that theoretically offers teams many options, with elite scorers such as Johnny Gaudreau, Filip Forsberg, and Nazem Kadri as the headliners, meaning Domi may not be the beneficiary of a bidding war caused by an imbalance between the supply and demand of scoring talent on the market. That means that Domi may not reach the $5.3M AAV mark he is currently earning if he wants a long-term contract. But if Domi wants a shorter-term deal, one where he can prioritize role and fit in order to re-enter the market on the back of a better platform year, that would likely make him a desirable player for many cap-strapped teams. Domi’s 2018-19 season showed that he can score at a high level in the NHL, but he hasn’t come close to that since. His decision this offseason regarding where he wants to sign as a first-time UFA could determine if he reaches those heights again.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury

According to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left tonight’s game with an upper-body injury and will not return to the game (link). The injury happened early in the third period when Ovechkin found himself on a breakaway, but was tripped up by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who reached his stick out to try to poke the puck away from Ovechkin, who crashed awkwardly into the boards, lead by his left arm and shoulder. The star winger was able to get up under his own power, but immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room, not returning.
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers sign Bobby Brink to entry-level deal

After winning a National Championship with the University of Denver on Saturday night, third-year NCAA player and Hobey Baker Award finalist Bobby Brink has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. In a statement, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher had this to say about Brink:. "We’re very excited to...
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens place left wing Jonathan Drouin on LTIR

If the Vegas Golden Knights’ flurry of moves wasn’t enough to satisfy those yearning for more long-term injured reserve (LTIR) machinations, the Montreal Canadiens have probably helped them out. The Canadiens have placed Jonathan Drouin on LTIR, according to PuckPedia. Drouin has been out since a late March contest against the Boston Bruins, and his season was ended by wrist surgery.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Star, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Columbus, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Michael Hage headed to United States Hockey League

The USHL’s Chicago Steel landed a top CHL prospect when they signed a tender agreement with Macklin Celebrini earlier this month, and now they’ve done it again. Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports that Michael Hage has also signed a tender with the Steel, and will pass on the chance to play in the OHL.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner undergoing season-ending knee surgery

As the Vegas Golden Knights look to make the playoffs over this final stretch of the season, they now will have to do so without their starting goaltender. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner’s season is over. He opted to undergo surgery for a major knee injury he suffered against Philadelphia last month. Lehner attempted to play through that injury over the past month but finally made the choice to end his season to get started on the recovery process.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues facing big decision with David Perron's impending free agency

With a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory over the division rival Minnesota Wild yesterday, the Blues clinched their spot in the playoffs this season. While the story of this Blues team is still unwritten, it isn’t too early to look forward to the offseason to examine what the future of this Blues team holds. With the emergence of Ville Husso as the team’s number-one goalie and Husso’s status as a pending unrestricted free agent, most of the attention paid to the Blues’ offseason decision-making has been centered around the situation with Husso and Jordan Binnington, who is the owner of a rich $6M AAV contract extension. What has flown under the radar as a result has been the pending unrestricted free agency of winger David Perron.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Tie Domi
Person
Max Domi
Person
Vincent Trocheck
Person
John Tortorella
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase diagnosed with concussion

It’s been several weeks since Ondrej Kase was in the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup, and Monday, finally, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed to reporters, including Mark Masters of TSN, that the forward is dealing with a concussion. Kase left a game on March 19 against the Nashville Predators after colliding with Matt Duchene at center ice, needing help to get to the room.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues defenseman Torey Krug out Thursday night with upper-body injury

The St. Louis Blues announced that defenseman Torey Krug will miss Thursday night's game with an upper-body injury. Krug played in the Blues’ last game on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, playing 17:53 in an overtime loss. It’s unclear how much further time Krug will miss, if any, but for now the Blues will be without the veteran defenseman as they take on the Sharks in San Jose.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the impending free agency of Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the NHL’s best teams over the past several seasons, and a major reason for that success has been their depth down the middle. The team has Sebastian Aho, one of the best centers in hockey, and Jordan Staal, who is in his 10th season with the club. In addition to those two, the team has had Vincent Trocheck since a February 2020 trade with Florida, but they may not have him for much longer. Trocheck, 28, is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, as the six-year, $4.75M AAV contract he signed as a 23-year-old Panther is set to expire at the end of this season. With the Hurricanes having extended offseason addition Jesperi Kotkaniemi, getting him under contract until 2029-30 at $4.82M against the cap, it looks as though Trocheck may be forced to join the third team of his career if he wants to maximize his earnings this summer.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Toronto Maple Leafs#London Knights#The Montreal Canadiens
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning forward Brayden Point day-to-day with lower-body injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their stars Thursday night as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, missing forward Brayden Point. Point is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, says Mari Faiello of the Tampa Bay Times. According to The Athletic’s Joe Smith, Point had had a maintenance day Wednesday, however seeing Point out with injury is still somewhat surprising news.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/27/22 vs Arizona Coyotes

The Dallas Stars take on the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in a game with massive playoff implications…for one side. The Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night but did so in a shootout, eliminating their chance to clinch a playoff berth. However, the two points did put them in a spot where a single point over their final two games would be enough to push them into the final 16.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the impending free agency of Coyotes wing Phil Kessel

Earlier in the week, PHR’s own Ethan Hetu covered the situation surrounding the impending free agency of Carolina Hurricanes forwards Vincent Trocheck and Max Domi. Now, however, we pivot to the Western Conference, turning the magnifying glass on Arizona Coyotes veteran (and two-time Stanley Cup champion) Phil Kessel. Arizona opting to not move Kessel for a return at this year’s trade deadline surprised many. The NHL’s now-resident iron man has a respectable 52 points in 81 games this year on a Coyotes team that’s put up just 202 goals on the season, the worst such number in the NHL, and that wasn’t due to a crazy post-deadline bump in production. Now, after the eight-year contract extension he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013 expires this offseason, the 34-year-old could hit the open market for the first time in his NHL career.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking at John Klingberg's impending free agency

Now that the free agency situations of Josh Manson, Darcy Kuemper, and Ryan Strome have been examined, it’s time to move on to another big name set to headline this offseason’s free agent market: John Klingberg. This is Klingberg’s seventh and final season on the deal worth nearly $30M that he signed after he finished his entry-level contract. The only NHL club Klingberg has known, the Dallas Stars, have given out major contracts to both Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen on their blueline. Additionally, the Stars’ cap situation is further complicated by the fact that Tyler Seguin has a $9.85M cap hit through 2026-2027 and Jamie Benn costs $9.5M through 2024-25. The point of mentioning those names is to show that the Stars already have major money committed to their team going into the future, which makes Klingberg’s situation an interesting one.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau’s future unknown until after the season

Bruce Boudreau’s future in Vancouver has been a frequent talking point in recent weeks with the Canucks holding a team option on his contract for next season and a different management group in place since the bench boss was hired. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports in the latest Insider Trading segment that there’s a strong chance the 67-year-old will be retained. He certainly has earned another opportunity with the team posting a 29-13-8 record since he took over to at least have an outside shot at making the playoffs. However, a final decision won’t come until after the season the team does a full organizational review so it will be a few more weeks at least before anything is made official on that front.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the impending free agency of Rangers center Ryan Strome

After looking at Darcy Kuemper’s upcoming contract situation, we move east and take a look at another tricky contract situation, this time regarding New York Rangers center Ryan Strome. Since arriving in Manhattan in exchange for Ryan Spooner, Strome has begun to realize the potential that got him drafted fifth overall in 2011. Considering the low cost in a trade that it took to acquire him, Strome has been an invaluable “found money” top-six center as the Rangers have clawed their way out of the throes of a major rebuild to become a playoff contender this season. But given the general cap situation of the Rangers, whether the team will be able to keep Strome beyond this season is unknown.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators reassign Cody Glass to AHL

Soon after finally recording his first point with the Nashville Predators, the team announced that it reassigned forward Cody Glass to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Now 23 years old, Glass, who was drafted sixth overall in 2017 by the Vegas Golden Knights, found his way to Nashville this past offseason by way of a three-way trade, coming as the principal return to Nashville in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis, who ended up in Philadelphia. Glass never really translated his dominant two-way game from the juniors and minors into the NHL over two seasons in Vegas, and the team opted to move on.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy