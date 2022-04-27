ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paving work to disrupt parking in Frederick neighborhood

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago

Paving work will disrupt parking on a Frederick street starting next week, according to the city.

Crews from the Hagerstown-based company C. William Hetzer will mill the asphalt surface of Dockside Drive and Mobley Court, off East 16th Street in Frederick, and resurface both streets beginning May 2.

The work will cause parking restrictions along Dockside Drive, although private stalls will not be directly affected, according to a city news release.

But access to those stalls may be interrupted for short periods to allow for the milling and paving work to be finished.

The work should take two to three weeks, according to Street Maintenance Superintendent Mike Winpigler.

