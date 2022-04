The Tippy Dam boat launch in Brethren is now open after a truck was partially submerged in the Manistee River Tuesday morning. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says before 6 a.m. Tuesday, an angler was backing up their boat into the Tippy Dam boat launch. They say because of a mechanical issue, the angler could not stop their truck, resulting in the truck becoming partially submerged in the river.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO