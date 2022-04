Few things in life are certain, and that includes who will start between the pipes for the Boston Bruins when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week. All throughout the 2021-22 NHL regular season both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark were in (healthy) competition to be the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie. Swayman had the edge most times, but the rookie hit a slump over the last month that allowed Ullmark to jump ahead of his teammate.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO