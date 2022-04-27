ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

UTRGV community hopes to ignite rivalry with UT Austin

By Marco Ramirez
 2 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The last time the Texas Longhorns Baseball Team came down to Edinburg, Texas was back in 1971. UT Austin played against then Pan American University and lost that game. Now the Vaqueros are looking to repeat history at home.

“We want to win it’s been a while since we defeated Texas and everybody wants it so badly,” said Jonah Goldberg, Athletics Director for Communications at UTRGV. “It’s such an amazing feeling to have Texas come back here but I think it speaks so much to what we have accomplished. “They want to come here because we have become a big-time university and we now have a big-time baseball program.”

With all of the hype surrounding this big match up UTRGV Athletics tells ValleyCentral this game represents how much their baseball team has grown. Goldberg says more athletics programs like UT Austin are wanting to come down to Edinburg to play the Vaqueros.

“They want to play us because they know it helps strengthen their schedule because we have developed a really good team,” Goldberg said. ” In 2019 we won the WAC Championship, last year we were two wins away from the NCAA tournament, our team has been right there.”

But this certainly won’t be the last time UTRGV and UT Austin will face off in any sport. Many on campus say there is already a rivalry brewing.

“We’re becoming their rivals in a lot of different ways athletically and academically,” Goldberg said. “There are not many schools in Texas that are bigger than us and UT is one of them. But that doesn’t mean we can’t catch them.”

Regardless of the game’s outcome, UTRGV is still looking forward to hosting the Longhorns for many years to come.

“We’ve got some things in the works for other sports with Texas coming down I can’t say too much,” Goldberg said “Let’s just say this is not the last time you’re going to see the Longhorns on this campus.”

