When Frédéric Bressand moved to Evanston in 2016, he couldn’t find anything that reminded him of the bread from Dammarie, the small French village where he grew up. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bressand said he started making his own sourdough bread and sharing it with friends. After seeing the demand in Evanston for authentic French bread, he launched Fred’s Bread in 2020.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO