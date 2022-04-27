ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Leprino Foods to break ground in June, marking largest capital investment in city history

 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Leprino Foods, the world’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese, will begin construction of its Lubbock plant this June. The company’s move to Lubbock marks the largest capital investment in Hub City history, estimated to infuse $10.6 billion into the local economy over the next decade.

“There’s not many plants of this size in the world, and for Lubbock to have one is pretty incredible,” President and CEO of Lubbock Economic Development Alliance John Osborne said.

The 850,000 square foot facility will be built just east of Loop 289 on a plot of farm land between E. 19th Street and 4th Street.

The construction will bring an initial investment of $418.25 million and 300 jobs. LEDA said the facility will host 675 jobs when it becomes fully operational at the end of 2024.

City Council approved a tax abatement for Leprino Foods on Monday, exempting the company from paying property taxes on the improvements they make to the land for the next decade. The exemption is valued at almost $22 million over the 10 years – the maximum time period allowed for abatements by state law.

As part of the deal, Lubbock Utilities will provide the facility with water, and the company will recycle it to return back to the community. LEDA says this is both an environmental and economic benefit that will provide the city with enough water for 40,000 more homes.

“I want to thank Leprino Foods not only for their investment, but for how they’ve gone about their business since choosing Lubbock,” Mr. Osborne said. “They’ve really reached out to our community to see how they could be more environmentally responsible with this plant, [and] how they can integrate with our business community that is already here.”

Responding to concerns regarding the facility’s impact on air-quality, odor, and traffic in the East Lubbock community, LEDA said they are not concerned about any adverse impacts from the plant.

The building is a cheese factory, not a dairy plant, so they will not host cows on the property but source milk from farmers around the South Plains. The city said they were impressed with Leprino’s footprint in their other communities and will be expanding 19th St. to accommodate the increased traffic.

