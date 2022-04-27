Thousands of Orlandoans have applied for COVID rental assistance

MILLIONS of Americans will be eligible to receive extra SNAP and Medicaid benefits as the federal public health emergency has been extended again. It was set to expire Friday, April 15, but the Secretary of Health and Human Services extended the emergency order for 90 more days. The extension is...
Populations in the United States are lowering. According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a population decrease in 2021. That number is up from 55% in 2020. That said, there are some cities in the United States where the population is increasing. Florida is home to some of those cities. In 2021, Florida saw the second-highest population gains in the nation, behind only Texas.
Tenants who are still behind on rent payments should apply for federal assistance as soon as possible, as some states have run out of funds or will do so soon. Here's what renters need to know. Billions of dollars in federal rental assistance is still available to struggling renters, though...
This week, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Large Cities to Start a Business and two cities from the Sunshine State lead the list. In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of startup viability. The data set ranges from the five-year business-survival rate to the percentage of residents who are vaccinated to office-space affordability.
CHECKS worth thousands could be headed to residents as a governor calls on lawmakers to use $2billion in unspent American Rescue Plan funds. Governor Tom Wolf hopes that some of the money will go back to Pennsylvania households in the form of a $2,000 stimulus check. The one-time checks would...
SNAP and Medicaid Covid benefits will expire in 37 states, one territory and the DC area on April 15. This is due to the public health emergency declaration ending on April 16 unless the Biden administration decides to extend it. The extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA,) has...
The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
Millions of Americans have been benefitting from the emergency food stamps states have given out since the pandemic began. Now, some states are giving the boost again for the month of May. The emergency allotments started going out when the pandemic began, and now food has become more expensive. When...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
More than 42 million people rely on food stamps. Find a complete list of distribution dates for April across the US. Food Stamps: Target to accept SNAP benefits online. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps are distributed monthly. The money is received through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Read more about it here.
A Texan restaurant chain called Hard Eight BBQ shelled out an $867,572 settlement after the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found it guilty of wage theft. In a news brief, the division explained that because the barbecue chain used to include managers in its tip pool, its non-manager workers did not receive all the tips to which they were entitled. On top of that, Hard Eight BBQ neglected to pay both tipped workers and managers the proper time and a half overtime rate.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of Florida Democrats just sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis. They want him to expand an upcoming special session about property insurance to also include rent relief. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rent in Central Florida has gone up by...
Buying a home under $150,000 didn't seem out of the question all that long ago. But today, a home priced in that range is somewhat rare. According to Statista, the average home price in America is $453,700, so its not uncommon to wonder where one can buy a reasonably priced home today.
NEW YORK — A new report diving into the data on vital measures of health and social determinants of health finds that women, and particularly women of color, continue to experience steep pay gaps, that many Americans cannot afford child care and many school districts may be underfunded. The...
(The Center Square) – The Florida Department of Public Health has issued a guidance in response and opposition to guidance released by the Biden administration related to gender modification treatment for minors. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released guidance last week identifying social affirmation, puberty blockers,...
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
Comments / 1