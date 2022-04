DULUTH, Minn. – The 9th annual Zenith Digital Marketing Conference was held Tuesday at the Greysolon Plaza and Zeitgeist. Marketing experts from around the nation were flown in to speak to business leaders in the community about new trends in digital marketing. The conference was last held in 2019, and pre-pandemic Fuse and the Duluth Chamber of Commerce would host around 130 events like this a year.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO