ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Bus Bike Walk Month Underway in Twin Ports

By Rusty Mehlberg
FOX 21 Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – Earth Day was the start of the annual Bus Bike Walk Month in the Twin Ports. For over a decade Zeitgeist and their partners have been hosting a number of activities focused on these three modes of transportation. “We’re able to offer a whole bunch...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Cyclists Don’t Seem to Want to Use the Bike Lane

Recently, as we all want warmer weather, more people have been out riding their bikes, just as a lot more people are enjoying exercising outside. Even just going on leisurely walks around the neighborhood. And with that, comes the people and families on bikes. And the cool thing about St. Cloud is that in most areas if the road is a busy road, there are bike lanes. They are even made fairly obvious by the bike symbol painted right on the road.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prepare Now for the Upcoming Camping, Canoeing, and Outdoor Adventure Season

DULUTH, MN – While the arrival of warmer weather continues to be put on hold here in the Northland, preparing for camping season should not be delayed. The crew over at Frost River tell us now is the time to get the camping gear out of storage and ready to go for when we do finally warm up. In addition to getting your gear ready, it’s a good idea to start booking your trip now as campsites and permits, particularly for the BWCA are going fast.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Searching For 2 Bodies After Boat Overturns On Big Marine Lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Crews are looking to recover the bodies of two men after a boat overturned Friday on a popular central Minnesota lake. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. to Big Marine Lake near Scandia, which is roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis. A bystander told officials that they saw a boat overturn and two men fall into the water. Bystanders used their own boats in an attempted to help the two men, but were unsuccessful. After roughly an hour of searching, responding crews transitioned to looking for the bodies. As of Friday evening, drivers were taking turns searching the lake, which is as deep as 60 feet in some areas. Authorities say this time of year is particular deadly for boat accidents because the water is still cold.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Ports#Community Development#National Bike#Zeitgeist
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Parks and Recreation Announces Chester Creek Concert Lineup

DULUTH, Minn. – Another sign that summer is just around the corner is this year’s lineup announcement for the Chester Creek Concert Series. Duluth Parks and Recreation announced their lineup for the 39th annual Chester Creek Concert Series. Bands were able to submit applications back in January. Then a selection committee went through and picked their top bands for a variety of music during the free, 10-week series.
DULUTH, MN
KFYR-TV

Volunteers prepare for Great American Bike Race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is less than a week away. Thousands of hours of planning go into making sure things run smoothly. Volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming event. “It’s like Christmas for the kids, in April,” said volunteer coordinator Corrie Mayher.
BISMARCK, ND
FOX 21 Online

Drive-By Shooting Almost Hits Infant, Neighbors Respond

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are looking for the suspect who they say targeted a home and shot at it multiple times last night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, with the bullets narrowly missing a baby boy who was in his swing at the time. People were inside the...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
City
Superior, WI
FOX 21 Online

Superior Police: Suspicious Devices Found In Home After Residents Evicted

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Contractors removing items from a home in Superior discovered devices that seem suspicious on Thursday, according to the Superior Police Department. The devices were found at a home on the 1600-block of Baxter Avenue. Police arrived at the home around 4:30 p.m. and called in the...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting of Home

DULUTH, Minn.- Several gunshots were fired at a Lincoln Park residence Tuesday night before a vehicle fled the scene, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 2300 block of West 2nd Street. Investigators determined the front of the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Task Force Helping Address Safety Downtown

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has so much to offer from the bar and restaurant scene, to live performances at different venues, and Mayor Larson has assembled a task force to continue developing downtown with four main areas of focus: safety, activation, investment and vision. The announcement of the...
DULUTH, MN
Newnan Times-Herald

Over the hills and through the woods, cyclists tour Coweta County

Hundreds of cyclists of all ages took advantage of textbook spring weather to tour the backroads and trails of Coweta County last weekend. Over 500 cyclists ranging in ages from 3 to 81 years old from 11 different states participated in events like the “Tour of Coweta” ride and “Rockin in a Squirrel World” mountain bike race at Brown’s Mill.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
FOX 21 Online

RV Dealers Prepping for Busy Season of Sales & Services

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – While spring-like weather is taking its time to reach the Northland, RV dealerships are preparing for a busy season. Bullyan RV in Hermantown says now is the time for owners to get their campers out of winter storage and ready for the road. Those doing their...
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

9/11 War Exhibit at Depot this Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — A new exhibit is debuting at the depot tonight, to honor and remember the victims and the heroes of 911, along with those who served in the war that followed. The Saint Louis County Historical Society and the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum are hosting this...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Live Interview: Nearly 15 Years Of Rubber Chicken Theater

DULUTH, Minn. — Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth has been around since 2008, and the team of talent behind the sketches, live reads and plays is showing no signs of slowing down. Click the video above for a conversation with Rubber Chicken Theater’s executive producer, Brian Matuszak, who joined...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Pack Unveils Legacy Pack, Commemorates 140th Year in Business

DULUTH, Minn. – The official item commemorating Duluth Pack’s 140th year in business is now for sale. The Legacy Pack was unveiled at their store today, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The limited edition item is based on the design of three other packs, with each one...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy