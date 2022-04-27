ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Valley Senior Services wants van back after it was stolen

By Nachai Taylor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley Senior Services is now without one of the vans they use to help older adults get around the community. “It’s a sad thing for our agency and it’s sad for the people we serve,” said Executive Director Brian Arett....

106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
City
Fargo, ND
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

Minot police release more information in death investigation

4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
MINOT, ND
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
KX News

Closed Roads in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 4/24 7:54 p.m. – All roads are open in North Dakota according to the NDDOT Roads Map. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather. They have also begun to release information […]
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KIMT

Patrols increased as police investigate girl's homicide in western Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — As investigators continue to search for a suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin, police say they’ve increased their patrol around schools. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. According to police her death is a homicide. Her father called police about 9 p.m. Sunday after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, just blocks away. The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KNOX News Radio

Flooding impacts GF / EGF and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of 48.5 feet in Grand Forks – East Grand Forks this week. Flood stage is 28. Due to anticipated flooding in northwestern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UPDATE: Minnesota man identified in Friday fatal crash

Update: (Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old Benson, Minn., man who died in a Friday afternoon crash has been identified as Peyton Young. Original Story: (Fargo, ND) -- A 20-year-old Benson, Minn., man is dead after a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Fargo. According to...
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Authorities warn drivers of hazardous road conditions

PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports multiple vehicles going in the ditch Saturday after losing control due to icy and slippery conditions. Perkins County Sherriff’s Office urges drivers to stay off the road again this weekend as they are experiencing extreme winter...
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
KFYR-TV

Bismarck police recover hundreds of fentanyl pills in traffic stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man they say intended to deliver hundreds of fentanyl pills in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop and K-9 sniff of a car 21-year-old Ramalle Hunt was a passenger in. They say they found 397 fentanyl pills that had been concealed on the driver of the car. An informant told police Ramalle had given them to the driver.
BISMARCK, ND

