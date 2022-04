In Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns' opening-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Devin Booker suffered what appeared to be a pretty bad hamstring strain. The Suns went on to lose that game, and it had a lot of fans worried about the state of the team, moving forward. This was made even worse when it was revealed that Booker would have to miss two to three weeks with his injury, ultimately disqualifying him from this series.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO