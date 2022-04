As the final game day mercifully arrived for the 2021-22 Flyers, interim head coach Mike Yeo was asked if this had been the toughest season in his coaching career. His candor was telling. Yeo is no newbie. He has been a head coach of the Wild and Blues. He has gone to the playoffs four times and won three series. He has more regular-season games of experience and victories than guys like Jared Bednar, Craig Berube and Rick Tocchet.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO