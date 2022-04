For the 15th time in their 24-year history, the Nashville Predators are going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite dropping a 5-4 heart-breaking loss to the Calgary Flames on April 26, the one point they earned was enough to clinch their spot. With the Vegas Golden Knights losing in a shootout to the Dallas Stars, only one place remains up for grabs in the Western Conference wild-card race. Vegas will need to win out and hope Dallas drops both of their games; otherwise, a single point will clinch it for the Stars.

