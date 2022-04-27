ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Shelby County man arrested on child pornography charges

By Sumner Harrell
ABC 33/40 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Shelby County man was arrested on child pornography charges Monday,...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in Jasper after manhunt from March shooting

The Jasper Police Department said it has made an arrest of the final suspect from a shooting in March after an intensive manhunt according to the police. On Wednesday, Jasper Police arrested Ja’Mikel Antres Hackman, 25, of Anniston, for attempted murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, reckless endangerment and menacing.
ANNISTON, AL
PennLive.com

Son, 21, charged with killing his mother, wounding her boyfriend and another man: Alabama police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a weekend Birmingham, Alabama, shooting that left his mother dead and two others wounded. Jamari Lee Cook is charged with murder in the Friday slaying of his mother, 46-year-old Veronica Joseph, Birmingham police announced Tuesday. He is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Joseph’s boyfriend and another man who is not a relative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
Crime & Safety
WJHL

‘Most wanted’ suspect Cody Christian arrested in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man wanted by state and federal authorities has been taken into custody. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Cody Keith Christian was arrested by Kingsport police Friday evening. Authorities have been searching for Christian since an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night as agents were trying to arrest him […]
KINGSPORT, TN
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa man indicted on COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud charges

A Tuscaloosa man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. Authorities said 41-year-old Quincy T. Doss was charged...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Wbma
ABC 33/40 News

One killed, three injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting in Bessemer Thursday afternoon, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Berkley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office later identified...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Three in custody, one at large after carjacking, chase in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Three people were taken into custody and a fourth person is still on the run after a chase with police following a carjacking in Birmingham Thursday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said the chase began just before 11:30 a.m. at 55th Street and Avenue Q....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 33/40 News

Police respond to shooting on 5th Avenue West in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Police responded to a shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue West. The Birmingham Police Department said an assault investigation was underway, but did not immediately provide any additional details. Stay with ABC 33/40 News for updates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy