Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical premiere of “THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE” showing Wednesday, May 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Shot on location in London & Brighton, Andrew Dominik’s new feature [...] The post Festival presents ‘THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE’ on screen: May 11 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 23 MINUTES AGO