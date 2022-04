In polling that ended April 24, readers of The Gaston Gazette and The Shelby Star selected the area’s seventh batch of Athlete of the Week nominees for the spring sports season. Coaches of spring sports can submit scores and standout performances from their team’s previous week of action. If an athlete’s name does not appear on the list following a stellar showing, please encourage your coach to email their submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com. ...

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO