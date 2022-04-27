ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD Dive Team Recovers Gun Near Where Missing Woman's Remains Were Found

By Ashlyn Brothers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q822n_0fLGIQIR00

Tulsa Police recovered a gun near where Tyra Whitaker was found buried in a shallow grave in East Tulsa. Prosecutors have charged Terryl Brooks with murder for killing Whittaker, along with two other women.

The Dive Team found the gun very close to where they found Tyra Whitaker's remains, but they won't know if it's the murder weapon until it goes to the crime lab for tests.

"You couldn't see your hand in front of your face," said Lt. Justin Farley, TPD Dive Team. "This pond is like the nastiest pond you ever want to be in. Like you never want to be in this kind of water."

Lieutenant Justin Farley said his team is meticulous and sometimes the job can be unnerving. They search by lying flat and using their hands, arms, and feet to feel along the bottom with a rope as their guide.

"We're very concerned about safety. There's a lot of things in the water that can hurt you," said Lt. Farley.

The search for evidence in a case involving the murder of Tyra Whitaker continues. "Over the course of the three cases that are all tied to this one suspect, yeah, there's been quite a bit of evidence and you know we don't give up. We'll leave no stone unturned nor any puddle unsplashed trying to get justice," said Lt. Brandon Watkins, TPD.

The Dive Team found a handgun on Tuesday while searching a pond near where Tyra Whitaker was found dead in a shallow grave last week. Farley said they've taken measurements and pictures of the gun, and believe it's been there for several days -- possibly months.

"As soon as they're exposed to air, they start to rust, so we left that gun in the pond water as we put it in a small plastic container so that we could preserve that as evidence," said Lt. Farley.

"They do things so methodically and they do it so, you know, painstakingly slow that I don't envy them, their job, but they're incredibly good at what they do," said Lt. Watkins. "This is at least the 4th or 5th time we've called them out to help us in a murder investigation. There's literally no place that they won't go digging around in to try to help us out."

There's nine trained team members. Someone uses ropes to guide the diver, another supplies air, someone is in charge of talking to the diver, while others gather tanks and secure evidence. The Tulsa Fire Department helps decontaminate the diver after the search.

"We're here to provide closure. You know, if we can provide a piece of evidence that may break a case that's very important," said Lt. Farley. Lieutenant Farley said this is a grueling process and they'll likely be back tomorrow to finish searching the pond.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Lab#Violent Crime#The Dive Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate body found in Catoosa home

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa police said they and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a body found in Catoosa. Police said they found children wondering the Rolling Hills neighborhood on Tuesday. When police found the children’s home, they found a woman’s body inside. This is...
CATOOSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy