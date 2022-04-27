ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

2 teens arrested for vehicle shooting in Stanislaus County, also tied to Delhi carjacking

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 2 days ago

Two Stockton teenagers were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a vehicle in Stanislaus County, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Both shooting suspects matched the description of armed carjacking suspects from earlier on Monday night in Delhi, police said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking.

Police arrested 18-year-old Angel Estrella and a 17-year-old male, both Stockton residents, on charges of attempted murder and possessing a gun without serial numbers.

Officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Service and Crows Landing at 11 p.m. after a man standing at the northeast corner of the intersection fired at a vehicle stopped at a red light. The victim drove away and called police. The car was hit by gunfire, but the driver did not report any injuries.

Police said officers later located and arrested the suspects in front of the Stanislaus County Animal Services Agency and the victim identified Estrella as the shooter. An officer and her K-9 also searched the area and found two guns hidden near the building.

In the area, police additionally found a stolen vehicle related to a Delhi carjacking investigation earlier in the evening. It was low on gas when it was stolen, police said.

Merced County Sheriff deputies responded to a call of an armed carjacking at the 7-11 in Delhi on Monday night, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told deputies two young males were walking around and asking for rides to Stockton.

The two males asked the victim for a ride and when he said no, they pulled out handguns and demanded his car. They took the car and drove off toward Turlock.

Estrella was booked into Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and the 17-year-old was booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. Estrella’s bond is set at $510,000, according to jail records.

The Modesto Bee contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

