ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jake DeBrusk notches winner, Bruins beat Panthers 4-2

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mXAZ_0fLGIITr00
Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall, right, celebrates after his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk snapped a 2-2 tie in the second period, Linus Ullmark made 19 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night to clinch the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

DeBrusk scored the eventual game-winner when he slammed home the rebound of a Brad Marchand shot at 4:59. Ullmark is 5-1 in his last eight appearances and has only allowed 10 goals in that span.

Erik Haula and Taylor Hall scored six seconds apart in the first period and Marchand notched his 32nd goal late in the third for Boston, which will travel to Carolina in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Bruins were swept in three games in the regular season by the Hurricanes by a 16-1 margin.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak each had two assists for Boston.

“I thought it was a good test for us,” Haula said. “Florida is a high-powered offensive team and keeping them to two goals is good.”

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had 34 saves as Florida lost for the second straight game after rattling off 13 wins.

“They didn’t give us much space, but we weren’t very sharp with the puck,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “We just were kind of disconnected all over the ice. It was one of those nights. It was hard to find energy. We really didn’t have the pop tonight.”

Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 2-2 for Florida with less than a second left in the first.

Goals by Haula and Hall had given Boston a 2-1 lead with just under four minutes to play in the first.

Gustav Forsling scored his 10th in the first period for the Panthers and credited Bobrovsky for keeping the game close.

“He was unbelievable. He kept us in the game,” Forsling said. “I think it was a good test for us and we’re going to learn a lot from it.”

Florida mustered only three shots in the third period.

“They didn’t look to me like they had their usual jump tonight for whatever reason,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I liked the way our team performed and the amount of chances we generated.”

PRESIDENTS’ TROPHY

Florida failed to clinch the trophy for the best record in hockey and needs to win one of its final two games.

MISSING THE POINT

The Bruins held Jonathan Huberdeau off the score sheet for only the second time in the last 20 games. Huberdeau entered the night second in the NHL in points.

POWER OUTAGE

Boston went 0-3 with the man advantage and has now gone 12 games without a power-play goal, going 0-for-36 in that span.

“We want to get the power play fixed heading into the playoffs,” Hall said. “Don’t think we have the confidence right now, but we have too many good players not to figure it out.”

NOTES: Marchand scored into an empty net, which snapped an 11-game scoreless drought. ... Florida fell to 18-4-2 against the Atlantic Division. ... Boston won its third straight and fifth in the last six. Claude Giroux has six points in three games for Florida.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Travel to Ottawa on Thursday night.

Bruins: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ historic win over the Sabres

Patrice Bergeron notched his 400th career goal in the win. The Boston Bruins had a single priority entering Thursday: staying healthy before providing rest for their battle-tested core in Friday’s regular-season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They achieved that goal during a 5-0 victory in their final matchup of the year with the Buffalo Sabres.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Defense Holds Off High-Flying Panthers

The Boston Bruins defeated the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The B’s defense came in clutch, holding the Panthers league leading offense to just three shots in the third period. Erik Haula and Taylor Hall both scored goals within six seconds of each other in the first period.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Score Two Goals In Six Seconds Against Panthers

As the saying goes, a good defense leads to a good offense. The Boston Bruins went down 1-0 early in Tuesday night’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers. The Bruins then began their comeback eight minutes later following a save from Linus Ullmark. The save started an attack...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Sunrise, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Trading post: 9 draft-day trades shake up 1st round

Two more prominent wide receivers switched teams with Tennessee's A.J. Brown and Baltimore's Marquise Brown getting swapped during a dizzying stretch of the NFL draft. The Ravens traded Marquise Brown and the 100th overall pick to Arizona for the 23rd pick in the draft Thursday night. Then the Titans dealt A.J. Brown to Philadelphia for the 18th and 101st picks.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Gustav Forsling
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy