Bearcats Sweep Doubles in Road Win Over Bobcats

W.F. West first doubles player Mariama Ceesay watches as Black Hills first doubles player Athena Moore prepares to hit a forehand in a match in Chehalis on Wednesday.

W.F. West girls tennis swept all three doubles matches and lost just one singles match to complete a 5-1 road victory over Aberdeen in 2A Evergreen Conference play on Tuesday.

No. 1 singles — W.F. West’s Claire Kuykendall defeated Aberdeen’s Maddie Machowek, 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 singles — W.F. West’s Laura Yip defeated Aberdeen’s Kallie Knutson, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Aberdeen’s Hadley Ritter defeated W.F. West’s Anna Alexander, 0-6, 5-7

“Anna Alexander, I was proud of her,” W.F. West coach Jack State said. “I told her one thing to fix and she did a great job fixing that. I was really pleased with how she played.”

No. 1 doubles — W.F. West’s Mari Ceesay and Kaylynne Dowling defeated Aberdeen’s Macy Cogburn and Charlize Gutierez, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles — W.F. West’s Emma Weerasinghe and Katlyn Wood defeated Aberdeen’s Moritea Guzman-Lopez and Chlowe Stolen, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 doubles — W.F. West’s Emma Hamilton and Olivia Carr, 6-0, 6-1

“The No. 3 doubles moved up and played No. 2 and won easily,” State said. “The new No.3 doubles team, to win by that score, I was proud of them.”

W.F. West (6-1, 4-1 EvCo) heads to Black Hills for another league match on Wednesday.