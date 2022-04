KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore’s Chandler Elementary is set to undergo renovations. It is all part of the bond that was passed last November. 40 HVAC units will be replaced and the roof will also be replaced. New windows will be installed to replace the outdated ones and the lights will be upgraded to LED’s. On top of that, a new gym large enough to fit the entire student body will be built.

KILGORE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO