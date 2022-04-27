ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Crab Island Takeover

WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewschannel 7’s Katie Bente was live at Frank Brown Park where the Thunder Beach Spring Rally is kicking off. She talked...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Thunder Beach Spring Rally back for a 24th year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The thunder is loud around Panama City Beach but it’s not a storm moving in. It’s the Thunder Beach Spring Rally rolling in for its 24th year. The event kicked off Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. “Pretty much a lot of thunder....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools Assistant Principal of the Year

Newschannel 7’s Katie Bente was live at Frank Brown Park where the Thunder Beach Spring Rally is kicking off. She talked to local law enforcement officials about their safety concerns during the event. Adopt a furry friend from Bay County Animal Control. Updated: 9 hours ago. Evelyn Temple with...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City artist paints better picture for herself and community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words, but painting one can leave you speechless. That’s why Jessica Pennington is teaching novice artists everything from paintbrushes to canvasses all across Panama City. It’s part of Jessica’s Paint Night 850 classes, showing people...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City considers bringing over PCB laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last month, Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki proposed a ban on alcohol sales after 2 a.m. for the months of March and April. But now, that idea is completely off the table. Commissioners said they have something better in mind. This past spring break pushed...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holmes County Olympics held in Bonifay

Holmes County Olympics held in Bonifay
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

National baby formula shortage hits local mothers hard

National baby formula shortage hits local mothers hard
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB city leaders approve $21 million grant for offshore outfall project

PCB city leaders approve $21 million grant for offshore outfall project
PANAMA CITY, FL
News Break
Politics
WJHG-TV

Join Destination Panama City for Tourism Appreciation Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Tourism Week is taking place from May 1st through 7th. To celebrate Destination Panama City wants you to join them for Tourism Appreciation Day. The event will take place Friday, May 6, 2022 and be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Destination Panama City...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Indoor baseball training facility could be coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An indoor baseball and softball training center could be coming to Panama City Beach. A representative with D-BAT Baseball and Softball Academics was at Thursday’s council meeting to propose a partnership with the city to bring a facility to the beach. D-BAT works...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Spring and Summer Gardening

Some Bonifay students got outside Thursday to participate in what they call the Holmes County Olympics.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Update on PCB CRA Projects

Update on PCB CRA Projects
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Latest on the Panama City Beach CRA projects

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is constantly under construction. At Thursday’s city council meeting, officials heard the latest updates from Interim CRA Manager Courtney Drummond. Right now, there are six Community Redevelopment Area projects in the works, with the majority being in the design phases.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Job fair held for Paper Mill employees

Job fair held for Paper Mill employees
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local bomb techs bring new disposal method to Florida

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some law enforcement officers may fly a little more under the radar than others, but their jobs are equally or even more dangerous. “We burn flares, pyrotechnics, water gels that are used in mining,” Detective and Bomb Tech for the Division of Investigative Forensic Services Brian Mitchell said.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

