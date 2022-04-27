ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Update: $40 million Pasco water park makes a splash with voters

By Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4Ma1_0fLGHlqb00

The Pasco Aquatic Facility vote will pass with a larger than expected margin after vote counts were updated on Wednesday.

Initial returns showed the “Yes” votes ahead by about 8.5% after polls closed on Tuesday, paving the way for voters to approve a sale tax increase to fund the $40 million Aquatic Facility.

That lead increased to just over 10% as about 900 of the remaining votes were counted on Wednesday.

The vote count now sits at 4,116 votes, or 55%, in favor and 3,363 votes, or 45%, against.

The Franklin County Elections office estimates only about 50 more votes will be counted before the election is certified on May 6.

The sales tax increase of .02% would amount to 2 cents on a $10 purchase.

Coming to fruition

For nearly a decade the idea of a public aquatic facility in the Tri-Cities has been discussed, but has struggled to gain traction.

It was first proposed as a Tri-Cities-wide initiative, but that vote failed in 2013 when brought before voters by the Tri-Cities Regional Public Facilities District.

After several years of discussion, Pasco decided to go it alone, and approved a ballot measure earlier this year.

Voter turnout was 22.25% or 7,479 votes cast. The Franklin County elections office will only update with 500 or more votes, so with an estimated 50 votes left, the final tally will be released when the election is certified next week.

Water park facility

As proposed , the facility would be built on about 4.6 acres — the first phase would be nearly 47,000 square feet and the second just over 13,000 square feet.

The location of the water park in Pasco was still to be determined but some sites of interest have been discussed in west Pasco.

The first phase would include an 8,000-square-foot indoor leisure pool, a 20,000-square-foot outdoor activity pool, a party room, classroom, outdoor concessions and locker rooms.

The second phase would see an 8-lane, 25-yard indoor competition pool added — paid for with the cash balance of the bond.

The first phase expected to employ 16 full- and part-time workers.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco, WA
Lifestyle
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
County
Franklin County, WA
Franklin County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Tri-cities, WA
Lifestyle
City
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Aquatic Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
249
Followers
71
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy