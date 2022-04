One of the largest and longest-running studies on heart health has demonstrated just how powerful cardiovascular disease prevention methods can be. People participating in the Framingham Heart Study, which is designed to help identify major risk factors for heart disease and their effect on the heart, are living longer and having less of a risk of developing a heart attack or stroke, or dying from coronary heart disease, per a new analysis.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO