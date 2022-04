BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman was named the winner of the Bruins’ annual 7th Player Award on Thursday evening, prior to the team’s 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The award — which is annually given to the Bruins player who most exceeds expectations — was voted on by fans at NESN.com. The 23-year-old Swayman has started 40 games for Boston this season, his first full year in the NHL. He owns a 23-13-3 record, .915 save percentage and 2.37 goals-against average. Swayman wasn’t expected to work in a 50-50 split in net, after the team signed Linus Ullmark to a...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO