The Texas Department of Public Safety released information about an early Friday rollover crash in Armstrong County that left one dead and one injured. According to a news release, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a 2014 Cadillac CTS 4 was traveling eastbound on US 287 in the left lane, about eight miles west of Claude. The Cadillac traveled into the center median and struck the crossover at County Road 8. Upon striking the crossover, the Cadillac went airborne, rotated forward, and...

CLAUDE, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO