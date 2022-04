Jansen Harkins was given a huge opportunity in the Jets game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and played well with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor. The 24-year-old played just over 15 minutes and chipped in with an assist on Connor's 45th of the season and just about had another helper in the third period. Harkins has fared well whenever he has been put in the top six forward group this season and gets another chance tonight against Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO