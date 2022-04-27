ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'There's no excuses.' Pressure of competitive sports taking tolls on well-known athletes

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Mental health has been taking a toll on some of the world's best athletes.

Two-time Olympic gold snowboarder Chloe Kim will skip the upcoming season for a mental health reset.

Her announcements comes less than a year after two of the highest ranked female athletes in the world, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, took a break from their own sports to protect their mental health.

One mental conditioning coach tells News 12 sometimes the pressure of competitive sports can take its toll.

"There's no excuses," says Gary Parks. "You can't call in and say 'I'm not feeling well.' No listen, you're showing up. Sometimes that sense of perfectionism bleeds into the rest of your life."

Kim says she will return for the 2026 Olympics.

