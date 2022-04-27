ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Couple’s ‘2-for-one stop’ now open in Tyler

By Lexi Vennetti
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-for-one stop: cakes and flowers. From weddings, to funerals, to proms, Everything Floral is a new shop...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

CBS19

Crews begin working on Tyler location for Bubba's 33

TYLER, Texas — Demolition has begun for the upcoming Tyler location of Bubba's 33, a popular restaurant from the creators of Texas Roadhouse. A permit was granted for Bubba's 33 in the location that formerly housed Ken's Pizza and Five Guys in the French Quarter at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave., according to the city of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WATCH: Tyler’s Fritz Hager III performs ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis on American Idol

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Fritz Hager III once again made the cut Monday night in the current season of American Idol. Hager sang a song chosen by the judges, “Wonderwall” by Oasis. That performance was enough to net him a large chunk of the viewers’ 19 million votes that came in during the two-hour presentation to keep him in the top 10.
TYLER, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Cops Looking For These Three Alleged Thieves

If its the weekend, then you know its time for the Tyler Police Department to put a few alleged and wanted criminals on blast on social media with this week's edition of #FindEmFridays. This week, police are looking for a dude who saw someone drop their wallet but didn't bother to tell the person and two guys stealing stuff out of Home Depot.
TYLER, TX
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
Tour Tyler Texas

Grand opening of Candies, Funnel Cakes & Moore this Saturday in North Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. When you drive up and down W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas you smell Fair Food in the East Texas air. Foods like those should be trademarked Funnel Cakes. They serve with lots of different toppings and those deep-fried cheesecakes not to mention burgers, fries, pork chops, chicken dishes, Fish, Corn Dogs, Hot Dogs, and Frito Pie, Smores, and Moore.
TYLER, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Things you can do in Tyler when you Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Tyler, Texas the city named for the 10th President of the United States President John Tyler is known as the "Rose Capital of America" (also the "Rose City" and the "Rose Capital of the World") is the largest city in Northeast Texas with a current population of over 105,995 as of the 2020 census.
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

New Restaurant – McAlister’s Deli Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

Lufkin got a McAlister's Deli back in 2019 and now it's time that Nacogdoches had one as well. The physical address will be 2015 North Street in Nacogdoches, TX 75901. The Saxton Group has made the announcement that they will be adding the restaurant to that location. It was the former Jack In the Box location on North Street next to Starbucks right across from the SFA campus.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

"We Are One" is this year's theme of the Marshall - Harrison County, Texas 7th annual Juneteenth celebration 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Juneteenth (officially Juneteenth National Independence Day and also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day). The Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee announces our 7th-year celebration in 2022. Our theme: "We Are One". Originating in Galveston, Texas in 1866, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States as an official federal holiday since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. {1}.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Dragsters return to Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - High-octane dragsters are returning to Pine Valley Raceway outside of Lufkin this weekend. The raceway, which opened originally in 2004, has a new owner and will host its reopening event this weekend with Funny Car Chaos. The event will have over 20 Outlaw funny cars,...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

