The New York Rangers will pay their respects to Guy Lafleur prior to tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Flower passed away on April 22 at the age of 70. Lafleur was one of the all-time greats who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. He was part of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty in the 1970s that won five straight Stanley Cups. His accolades also include 3 Art Ross Trophies (Points Leaders), 2 Hart Trophies (MVP), 3 Ted Lindsay Awards (NHLPA Outstanding Player), and 1 Conn Smythe (Playoff MVP).

