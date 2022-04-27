ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Last-place Coyotes snap Wild's streak with 5-3 win

KARE 11
KARE 11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST PAUL, Minn. — Travis Boyd scored the go-ahead goal, which stood after a long review, and the last-place Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Tuesday night to slow their pursuit of home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The loss snapped a 10-game...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kaprizov's OT winner keeps Wild's home ice hopes alive

Kirill Kaprizov's overtime goal helped the Minnesota Wild defeat the Calgary Flames 3-2 Thursday night and keep their hopes alive for home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild entered the night tied with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins beat NHL-leading Panthers for fifth win in six games as playoffs near

BOSTON -- The Bruins are hitting their stride at the perfect time with the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled to begin next week. They picked up an impressive 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was just the third loss for the Panthers in their last 19 games. Florida entered this matchup leading the race for the Presidents' Trophy with 120 points (57-16-6).
BOSTON, MA
KARE 11

Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its first-round playoff series against St. Louis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Predators face the Avalanche on 3-game slide

Nashville Predators (44-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-18-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into the matchup with Colorado after losing three in a row. The Avalanche are 34-10-4 in conference games. Colorado averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference....
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
Arizona State
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
KARE 11

A wild Tiger toss leads to wacky 5-4 Twins victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Baseball is a funny game, as the story goes, and Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase and the Minnesota Twins chipped in with another offbeat chapter. The difference between winning and losing can sometimes be small - and oh so strange. Haase made a throwing error on a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Karel Vejmelka
Person
Travis Boyd
Person
Antoine Roussel
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
St Paul
Person
Phil Kessel
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Blues
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy