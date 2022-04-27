ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley Schools to host listening sessions on LGBTQ ‘safe space for all’ signs

By Betsy Webster
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - An uproar over a local school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district rethinking its approach. On Monday, a small group of students protested the removal of rainbow colored “safe space for all” signs that were hung in some classrooms. As the day went on,...

