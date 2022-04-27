Pompton Lakes over Clifton - Girls lacrosse recap

Nolan Tully scored a team-high five goals and sent out two assists for Haddonfield in a 12-9 win over Shawnee. Delaware commit Finn Morgan was an offensive catalyst as well with two goals and four assists. Blaise Coley and Ryan Ward also stepped up and scored twice for Haddonfield, which jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter. The defense also played really well and helped the Bulldogs pick up one of their best wins of 2022.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO