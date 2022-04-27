ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Pompton Lakes over Clifton - Girls lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Brianna Cooper’s four goals and two assists lifted Pompton Lakes to an 11-4 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Grace Thornhill had two goals...

NJ.com

