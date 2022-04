Legendary Tribune-Herald outdoors editor Earl Golding likely had no idea the bass tournament he put together at Lake Whitney back in 1955 to settle the debate about who was the best angler in the state would still be going strong all these years later. At the time, Whitney was a newly impounded lake, and everybody was learning how to fish it. Golding publicized the tournament, and 73 out of the 75 teams invited showed up to prove themselves at the Waco Tribune-Herald Invitational.

WHITNEY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO