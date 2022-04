ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Recorder of Deeds office is offering a new way to keep an eye out for possible property fraud. In a press release, the Recorder of Deeds office encouraged St. Louis County residents to sign up for the subscription service that would alert them any time documents with their registered name are recorded. The service allows residents to monitor any activity that is using their name, and take steps to quickly stop the fraudulent activity or fix any damage that comes from it.

