BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old woman previously employed by the Motor Vehicle Administration pleaded guilty Friday to selling fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Marion Rose Payne, of Harwood, Md., and an unnamed co-conspirator would sell often sell the bogus IDs to people without legal status in the US, federal prosecutors said. Both Payne and the co-conspirator worked at the Largo branch office. Payne was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority. Between at least July 2015 and March 2016, Payne and her accomplice would work with Warner Antonio Portillo, who would meet with...

HARWOOD, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO